Sour Bubba blends two famous strains that are robust all on their own but, when unified, show unique flavors and effects that speak to their long, potent lineages. With forward-leaning mental stimulation brought on by Diesel and a high-end Kush oriented body aura brought on by Bubba, Sour Bubba relaxes while providing ample mental energy to enjoy stationary activities like board games, video games, and movies.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.