Platinum Vape Hawaiian Diesel (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 1mL
About this product
About this strain
Hawaiian Diesel is the tropical mix of an Aloha State native strain with Sour Diesel. A true sativa, this strain will have energetic effects that are good for socializing. Hawaiian Diesel plants flower between 8 and 10 weeks and grow best indoors. Flowers will have a fresh citrus and pine aroma and a sweet tropical fruit flavor.
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.