Platinum Vape Hawaiian (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Hawaiian is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide happy and creative thoughts. This strain features an aroma that will remind you of tropical fruits. Hawaiian pairs well with relaxing at the end of a long day, or simply being at the beach. Growers say this strain produces light green buds. Medical marijuana patients choose Hawaiian to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder and muscle spasms.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.