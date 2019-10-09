Platinum Vape Holy Grail Kush (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1g
About this product
About this strain
Holy Grail Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG #18 and Kosher Kush. This strain produces effects that are mellow and relaxing. The aroma of this plant is kushy and has a strong spicy citrus smell. Holy Grail Kush is said to be easy to grow and features large, dense buds that appear at 9-10 weeks. Holy Grail Kush was entered into the Hybrid category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup and came out on top. It is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score.
Holy Grail Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.