Platinum Vape Illuminati Og (Indica) Prepacked Flower 3.5g
3C Illuminati OG is a direct cut from Josh D’s 1996 Club 33 OG phenome and makes up the genetic backbone of many west coast cannabis varieties. In spite of its ubiquity, its origins remain a debatable mystery (as its name suggests). The colas are a blend of beautiful green tones and its scent is fresh and piney. Illuminati’s denseness hits the tongue with a blast of pine and a touch of tar, just to be followed by a subtle floral sweetness. Its effects set in very quickly, starting with a relaxation that begins at the crown of the head and melts over the entire body.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.