Platinum Vape Irish Cream (Indica) 510 thread cartridge 1g
About this product
About this strain
Irish Cream by Mighty Irish Seeds is a backcross of Mighty Irish Hope. This indica-dominant strain is short and squat with strong floral aromas. The flavor is sweet and smooth on the palate while the strain’s effects remain moderately weighted. As described by the breeder, the physical sensations that accompany this strain go from “melted to toasted,” leaving the consumer relaxed and carefree.
Irish Cream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.