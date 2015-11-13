About this strain
Jackalope is a mostly sativa strain that crosses Chocolope and Black Jack in a flavorful combination of berry and chocolate confection. Jack Herer ancestry reveals itself through this strain's energized and happy effects, which slowly taper down to mellow relaxation over time.
Jackalope effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
60% of people report feeling talkative
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
40% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
