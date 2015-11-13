Platinum Vape Jackalope (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Jackalope is a mostly sativa strain that crosses Chocolope and Black Jack in a flavorful combination of berry and chocolate confection. Jack Herer ancestry reveals itself through this strain's energized and happy effects, which slowly taper down to mellow relaxation over time.
