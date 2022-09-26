Platinum Vape Khalifa Kush (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Khalifa Kush, also known as "KK," "Wiz Khalifa," and "Wiz Khalifa OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa. This strain is believed to descend from an unknown OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush was originally unavailable to the public, but has since been made available in limited amounts through select partners. The effects and aromas of Khalifa Kush are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.