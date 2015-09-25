Loading…
Kona Gold Cartridge 1g

by Platinum Vape
SativaTHC 17%CBD
Picture of Kona Gold
Kona Gold

Kona Gold, also known as "Kona," is a sativa marijuana strain that has traveled far from its native origin, the volcanic soils of Hawaii’s Big Island. Soaring cerebral-focused euphoria captures the mind while leaving the body light and functional, making this sativa a perfect pair with or replacement for your morning cup of coffee. A tropical medley of pineapple and citrus flavors are cut by a sharp sour aroma that could almost be compared to diesel fuel. The authentic Kona Gold is unique to its mineral-rich homeland, but its replications overseas still have much to offer sativa enthusiasts.

Kona Gold effects

Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.

Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.