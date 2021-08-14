Platinum Vape Lemon Pound Cake (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Lemon Pound Cake by Platinum Vape is compatible with 510 thread cartridge batteries, has 1g of THC dominant cannabis deprived distillate. Platinum Vape only uses the best ingredients nature has to offer in each cartridge, by extracting top-quality cannabis oil from a pesticide-free, high-potency harvest of the finest cannabis flowers. 1g Lemon Cake is made of Lemon Pound Cake which is a Hybrid blend, has the taste profile of Pine,Woody,Citrus ,and offers it consumers feelings of Energetic,Euphoric,Uplifted,Talkative,Happy. Shop Platinum today at any retailers near you.
About this strain
Lemon Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
39% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
17% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002204
C11-0000680-LIC