Platinum Vape LIVE RESIN Hippie Crasher (Indica) 510 thread cartridge 1g
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Hippie Crasher by Platinum Vape is compatible with 510 thread cartridge, has 1g of THC dominant cannabis deprived live resin. Platinum Vape only uses the best ingredients nature has to offer in each cartridge, by extracting top-quality cannabis oil from a pesticide-free, high-potency harvest of the finest cannabis flowers. Platinum Vape - 1g - Live Resin - Hippie Crasher (Indica) is made of Hippie Crasher which is a Indica blend, has the taste profile of Lemon,Citrus,Diesel ,and offers it consumers feelings of Euphoric,Happy,Uplifted,Relaxed,Talkative. Shop Platinum Live Resin today at any retailers near you.
About this strain
Hippie Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
44% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
State License(s)
C11-0000680-LIC