Moonwalker Kush is a balanced indica-dominant hybrid that is the genetic cross of Triple OG and Tahoe Alien. This odoriferous combination speaks volumes through its scent, which is thick with soured earth and a hint of pepper on the finish. The herbaceous terpene profile aligns nicely with this strain’s intense relaxation and moderate cerebral effects. Try Moonwalker Kush after dark to harness the sedative effects nestled below layers of trichomes and brown pistils.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.