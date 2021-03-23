Platinum Vape Orangeade (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Orangeade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tangie and Purple Punch. This strain has a flavor profile featuring sweet citrus and floral notes. Orangeade is known to be a mood-boosting strain, making it a popular choice among medical marijuana patients fighting symptoms of anxiety or depression. Some say this strain may help curb your appetite due to the high levels of humulene - the primary terpene found in this strain. Orangeade has oval nugs that are light brown, dark green and frosted with trichomes.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.