About this strain
Cultivated in Glendale, Arizona exclusively by Arizona Organix, Papa’s OG is an indica cannabis strain that provides positive and uplifting cerebral effects in unique combination with the classic indica full-body relaxation. Consumers find it to be functional and social while still remaining true to its indica roots. A descendant of Skywalker OG and OG Kush, Papa’s OG inherits a sweet and earthy grape aroma and potent medicinal effects suitable for patients treating pain, insomnia, and stress disorders.
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.