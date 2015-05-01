About this strain
Pineapple Haze combines the tropical aroma of Pineapple with the racing cerebral energy of Haze, creating a mostly sativa strain with equally enticing flavors and effects. Its tall plants bloom with large colas that look and smell much like pineapples. The Haze influence leads the charge when it comes to Pineapple Haze’s effects, lending a creative and energetic spark that can be harnessed day or night.
Pineapple Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
