Pineapple Jack, also known as "Pineapple Jack Herer," is a mostly sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics. When these genetics collide, it creates soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. In terms of Pineapple Jack's effects, a weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.