Pineapple Purps is a sativa-dominant strain that is rarely found but always cherished by those looking for strains with a high THCV cannabinoid profile. THCV, a compound known to block panic attacks, reduce Parkinson’s tremors, and suppress the appetite, is typically only found in trace amounts in most cannabis, but Pineapple Purps is a special variety that can express a THC:THCV ratio of 3:1. This strain is highly psychoactive and energetic, but its effects generally won’t last as long as low-THCV varieties.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.