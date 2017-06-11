Platinum Vape Pineapple Trainwreck (Hybrid) Handcrafted Pre-roll 1g
Bring together the popular clear-headed effects of Pineapple Express and the pain relief qualities of Trainwreck and you get this happy sativa. Pineapple Trainwreck has an earthy aroma and a fruity flavor that usually takes more after its pineapple parent. Long-lasting and potent, this strain hits hard at first, but mellows into a state where being sociable or getting things done is possible. The buzz tends to be more mellow than active, though, so don’t be surprised if verbal activity is all you get around to.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.