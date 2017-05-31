About this product
By combining a fully charged battery, a high-grade coil, and an all-new custom tank, the Platinum Vape Sky Bar+ is designed to deliver the smoothest vape experience from the first hit to the very last drop. With our consumers' diverse flavor palette in mind, Platinum Vape went back to our roots and focused on delivering impactful flavors through specialized terpene blends, such as PB&J, Watermelon hookah, Blue Shaved Ice, and more. We went deep to "wow" you with this new experience and help you find your new favorite vape flavors. With Platinum Vape Sky Bar+ Disposable Vape, we invite you to Raise the BAR with Platinum, One Vape at a time!
Bubblicious disposable by Platinum Vape x Sky Bar is made of Bubblicious, which is a Hybrid blend, has the taste profile of Blueberry, Skunk, Berry, and offers it consumers feelings of Energetic, Giggly, Happy, Talkative, Tingly. Shop Platinum x Skybar Disposable today at any retailers near you.
About this strain
Bubblicious (not to be confused with Wonka’s Bubblicious) is Nirvana Seeds’ rendition of the classic Indiana Bubble Gum. Refined in the Netherlands since the 1990s, Bubblicious captures the signature bubble gum flavor that first lent this hybrid widespread notoriety. Sometimes, Bubblicious will even take on a pink hue that further justifies its naming. Potent and relaxing, Bubblicious offers full-body effects that soothe tension and stress even in seasoned THC veterans.
Bubblicious effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.