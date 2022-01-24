Platinum Vape Watermelon Hookah (Hybrid) Disposable 1g
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
Platinum Vape and Sky bar teamed up to further innovate our Cannabis Space by bringing on an all-in-one rechargeable THC Distillate vape with exotic flavors made for every palette in mind.
By combining a fully charged battery, a high-grade coil, and an all-new custom tank, the Platinum Vape Sky Bar+ is designed to deliver the smoothest vape experience from the first hit to the very last drop. With our consumers' diverse flavor palette in mind, Platinum Vape went back to our roots and focused on delivering impactful flavors through specialized terpene blends, such as PB&J, Watermelon hookah, Blue Shaved Ice, and more. We went deep to "wow" you with this new experience and help you find your new favorite vape flavors. With Platinum Vape Sky Bar+ Disposable Vape, we invite you to Raise the BAR with Platinum, One Vape at a time!
Watermelon Hookah disposable by Platinum Vape x Sky Bar is made of Watermelon Hookah, which is a Hybrid blend, has the taste profile of Sweet, Pungent, Flowery, and offers it consumers feelings of Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Uplifted, Energetic. Shop Platinum x Skybar Disposable today at any retailer near you.
About this strain
Watermelon Ice effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
State License(s)
C11-0000680-LIC