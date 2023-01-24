About this product
"Platinum Vape Black Lime Reserve is a Indica strain. Black Lime Reserve cartridges 1g is THC dominant cannabis derived distillate. PV cartridges are compatible with 510 Thread Batteries
Flavor Profile: Lime, Pepper, Citrus
Effects: Tingly, Uplifted, Creative, Euphoric, Focused
Platinum Vape only uses the best ingredients nature has to offer in each cartridge, by extracting top-quality cannabis oil from a pesticide-free, high-potency harvest of the finest cannabis flowers. "
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
State License(s)
C11-0000680-LIC