Platinum Vape Divorce Cake (Indica) 510 Thread Cartridge 1g
About this product
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Creamy, Pineapple, Sour, Sweet
Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy, Uplifted
Platinum Vape only uses the best ingredients nature has to offer in each cartridge, by extracting top-quality cannabis oil from a pesticide-free, high-potency harvest of the finest cannabis flowers. "
About this strain
Jungle Boys’ Divorce Cake crosses White Widow and Wedding Cake to create a potent hybrid with a perfumy taste. The high is sleepy and buzzed, relaxing your body and making almost any snack into a luxury meal. It can come on hard and fast so plan accordingly.
Divorce Cake effects
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.