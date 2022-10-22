Platinum Vape Jelly Donut (Indica) 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Flavor Profile: Sweet, Pungent
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted, Sleepy
Platinum Vape only uses the best ingredients nature has to offer in each cartridge, by extracting top-quality cannabis oil from a pesticide-free, high-potency harvest of the finest cannabis flowers. "
About this strain
Jelly Donut is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and French Toast. Jelly Donut is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Donut’s effects include feeling giggly, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. Bred by Raw Genetics, Jelly Donut features flavors like grape, sage, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Jelly Donut typically ranges from $40-$60 for ⅛ depending on regional availability. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Jelly Donut effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.