

Platinum Vape and Sky bar teamed up to further innovate our Cannabis Space by bringing on an all-in-one rechargeable THC Distillate vape with exotic flavors made for every palette in mind.

By combining a fully charged battery, a high-grade coil, and an all-new custom tank, the Platinum Vape Sky Bar+ is designed to deliver the smoothest vape experience from the first hit to the very last drop. With our consumers' diverse flavor palette in mind, Platinum Vape went back to our roots and focused on delivering impactful flavors through specialized terpene blends, such as PB&J, Watermelon hookah, Blue Shaved Ice, and more. We went deep to "wow" you with this new experience and help you find your new favorite vape flavors. With Platinum Vape Sky Bar+ Disposable Vape, we invite you to Raise the BAR with Platinum, One Vape at a time!



Lime Marita disposable by Platinum Vape x Sky Bar is made of Lime Marita, which is a Sativa blend, has the taste profile of Citrus, Pine, Sweet, and offers it consumers feelings of Uplifted, Relaxed, Euphoric, Talkative, Giggly. Shop Platinum x Skybar Disposable today at any retailers near you.

