Platinum Vape Limoncello (Hybrid) 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Flavor Profile: Lemon, Sweet, Blueberry
Effects: Euphoric, Energetic, Giggly, Happy, Creative
Platinum Vape only uses the best ingredients nature has to offer in each cartridge, by extracting top-quality cannabis oil from a pesticide-free, high-potency harvest of the finest cannabis flowers. "
About this strain
Limoncello, also known as "Lemoncello" and "Lemonchello 28," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Limoncello leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.