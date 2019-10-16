Platinum Vape Platinum OG (Hybrid) 510 Thread Cartridge 1g
About this product
Flavor Profile: Chemical, Tea, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric, Happy, Hungry
Platinum Vape only uses the best ingredients nature has to offer in each cartridge, by extracting top-quality cannabis oil from a pesticide-free, high-potency harvest of the finest cannabis flowers. "
About this strain
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
Platinum OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.