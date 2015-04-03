Platinum Vape Strawberry Sour Diesel (Sativa) 510 Thread Cartridge 1g
About this product
Flavor Profile: Spicy, Strawberry, Sweet
Effects: Uplifted, Euphoric, Relaxed, Talkative, Creative
Platinum Vape only uses the best ingredients nature has to offer in each cartridge, by extracting top-quality cannabis oil from a pesticide-free, high-potency harvest of the finest cannabis flowers. "
About this strain
Sour Strawberry Diesel by MTG Seeds is a hybrid cross between Sour Strawberry and Turbo Diesel. With a sweet and spicy aroma, Sour Strawberry Diesel delivers a warm, uplifting buzz that melts away stress and bad moods. Its flowers grow into chunky buds with red and purple hues following its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle.
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.