Platinum x Skybar+ Blood Orange (Sativa) Disposable 1g
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Blood Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Platinum Vape
State License(s)
C11-0000680-LIC
00000111ESTX14447382
CDPH-10002204