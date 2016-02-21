Platinum Vape Power Plant (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Power Plant is a sativa marijuana strain variety made from African Sativa. This strain produces a clear-headed, buzzy high that will make you feel happy and creative. Power Plant has an aroma that is woody, earthy and pungent. The taste is sharp and peppery. Growers say this strain has a fast growing time and will grow well in just about any environment. Due to its high potency, Power Plant should only be used by consumers with a high THC tolerance.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.