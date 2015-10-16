Platinum Vape Purple Champagne (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 0.5mL
Purple Champagne is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Grand Daddy Purp, who crossed a rare sativa phenotype of his famous Granddaddy Purple with Pink Champagne (AKA Phantom). The main appeal of Purple Champagne is her vibrant bud coloration, but many consumers will also appreciate the heady, mood-lifting effects this strain has to offer.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.