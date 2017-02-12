Platinum Vape Purple Jack (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 0.5mL
If you enjoy the sativa-dominant Jack Herer but are looking for more low-key, relaxed effects, Purple Jack is for you. This fruity, spicy hybrid combines Jack Herer with Purple Kush for a buzz that walks somewhere between mental energy and a full-body calm. Over time, the cerebral invigoration may fade to a lethargy conducive for sleep and rest. Enveloped by dark purple leaves, Purple Jack’s buds are typically a dark green color with a heavy sugaring of kief.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.