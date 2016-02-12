Platinum Vape Purple Tangie (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 1g
A spin on the citrus-loaded Tangie sativa, Purple Tangie is a flavorful strain that invigorates the spirit with uplifting euphoria. In a show of its quality, Purple Tangie took 1st place in the “Best Medical Sativa Concentrate” category at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. You may find that Purple Tangie offers an energetic kick to your social skills, but this strain can certainly be enjoyed in isolation, especially when you’re occupied by creative projects.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.