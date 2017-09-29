Platinum Vape Purple Thai (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 1g
About this product
About this strain
Purple Thai, also known as "Oregon Purple Thai" and "OPT," is a mostly sativa marijuana strain that crosses Highland Oaxacan Gold with Chocolate Thai.
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.