Platinum Vape Purple Unicorn (Hybrid) Disposable 0.4mL
About this product
About this strain
Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Purple Unicorn is a cross of Chemdog and Blackberry Widow. A great new favorite purple cultivar, Purple Unicorn can be expected to produce stinky and sticky chem-flavored nugs.
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.