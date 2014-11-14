Platinum Vape Sour Amnesia (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 1g
HortiLab Seeds created this potent sativa by bringing together Sour Diesel and Amnesia, two legendary strains from opposite sides of the world. Sour Amnesia has an earthy, floral aroma that is enhanced by the citrus, diesel zest of Sour Diesel. After taking 2nd place in the Sativa Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2012, this strain has been celebrated for its soaring, uplifting effects, and is appreciated by commercial breeders and connoisseur growers alike.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.