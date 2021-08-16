Platinum Vape Sour Punch (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 12%CBD —
About this product
Sour Punch by Platinum Vape is compatible with 510 thread cartridge batteries, has 1g of THC dominant cannabis deprived distillate. Platinum Vape only uses the best ingredients nature has to offer in each cartridge, by extracting top-quality cannabis oil from a pesticide-free, high-potency harvest of the finest cannabis flowers. 1g Super Sour Punch is made of Sour Punch which is a Hybrid blend, has the taste profile of Diesel,Skunk,Pungent ,and offers it consumers feelings of Happy,Euphoric,Energetic,Talkative,Hungry. Shop Platinum today at any retailers near you.
About this strain
Sour Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
20% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
State License(s)
C11-0000680-LIC