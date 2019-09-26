Platinum Vape Stardawg (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.