Platinum Vape Sugar cookies (Indica) 510 thread cartridge 0.5mL
About this product
About this strain
Sugar Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sugar Cookies - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.