About this strain
Tangilope
Tangilope is a chocolaty, citrus blend of Tangie and Chocolope, two of DNA Genetics’ great sativas. It is best known for its intense terpene profile and exotic smell. Its cerebral effects may evoke happiness and the giggles, and can stimulate creativity.
Tangilope effects
Reported by real people like you
108 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.