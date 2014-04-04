Platinum Vape Triple Diesel (Sativa) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Triple Diesel is one of those sativa strains that sure feels a lot like an indica. In smaller doses, its mental effects can be active enough to leave you focused and thoughtful, but taken in higher amounts, this strain will lead to a complete brain vacation. Its cross is the result of three diesel favorites: Sour Diesel, Strawberry Diesel and NYC Diesel, which is apparent in its sweet, stinky aroma. If you like that diesel kick, both in aroma and head effects, this is the trifecta for you.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.