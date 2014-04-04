Triple Diesel is one of those sativa strains that sure feels a lot like an indica. In smaller doses, its mental effects can be active enough to leave you focused and thoughtful, but taken in higher amounts, this strain will lead to a complete brain vacation. Its cross is the result of three diesel favorites: Sour Diesel, Strawberry Diesel and NYC Diesel, which is apparent in its sweet, stinky aroma. If you like that diesel kick, both in aroma and head effects, this is the trifecta for you.