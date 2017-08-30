About this strain
Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms.
Tropic Thunder effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Platinum Vape
We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.
