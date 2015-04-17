Platinum Vape Twisted Citrus (Sativa) Prepacked Flower 3.5g
Twisted Citrus is a sativa-dominant strain with a THC content that can climb to heights as high as 27%. With a name like Twisted Citrus, you might anticipate the tropical fruity aromas even before opening your stash jar. A bold fusion of oranges and banana flavors overwhelm the inhale and fade to subtle earthiness on the release. Next comes the upbeat, energized cerebral euphoria coupled with mellow, uplifting body effects, sensations that you can appreciate any time of the day.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.