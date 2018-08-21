Platinum Vape Wakanda OG (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1mL
Bred by Hoosier Farms in California, Wakanda OG is a hybrid cross between Original Glue (GG4), OG Kush, and Cookies. Drawing from its legendary parents, Wakanda OG provides a powerful yet well-balanced body high that hits within minutes. Expect a skunky but slightly sweet smell with a thick, earthy smoke. Wakanda OG is a great strain for anyone looking for a sedating high that they won’t soon forget.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.