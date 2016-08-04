Platinum Vape Walker Kush (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Walker Kush is the Rare Dankness cross of Albert Walker and Rare Dankness #1. These stimulating genetics blend Afghan Skunk, Ghost OG, and Chemdawg into a multifaceted indica-dominant hybrid that uplifts while remaining grounded in soothing body effects. Happy yet laidback, this strain is preferred for ADD/ADHD, depression, and PTSD.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.