Platinum Vape Wedding Pie (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1g
About this product
About this strain
Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.
Wedding Pie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.