Platinum Vape Zombie Kush (Indica) 510 thread cartridge 1mL
Zombie Kush by Ripper Seeds comes from two different Kush genetics, resulting in hues of purple embedded within its trichome-laden foliage. Created by crossing Sideral (Lavender Kush x Amnesia) with Bubba Kush, Zombie Kush’s unique genetic lineage and complex terpene profile won it 1st Prize at the 2017 Napoli Secret Cup for Best Extract and 1st Prize Indica at the 2016 UCLA Cup. It has enjoyable and potent effects with a snappy indoor flowering time of 55-60 days.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.