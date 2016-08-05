Platinum Vape Zoom Pie (Indica) 510 thread cartridge 1g
About this product
About this strain
Zoom Pie (also known as Zombie Pie) is a heavy indica-dominant strain that blends the potency of Blue Zombie with the flavor and color of Cherry Pie. This combination yields blue and purple foliage that reeks of tart cherries and pungent skunky fuel. It is known to stimulate appetite while imbuing the consumer with a heady euphoria (presumably from the recessive African landrace, Durban Poison, nestled in Cherry Pie). Enjoy this strain as a means to crush stress, physical discomfort, and depression. But be aware, this strain will apply sedative effects to the body when dosed heavily.
Zoom Pie effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.