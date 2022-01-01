No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pleasant Mountain Organics
Pleasant Mountain Organics serves the Mid-Coast Maine area for over 5 years. We have a combined 20 years of growing experience on the medical side. Our process uses greenhouses and living organic soil. We brew our tea to with organic nutrients and spring water. We also have concentrates and will be looking to add edibles later on. Contact us at 207-790-3482 with your MMJ card.