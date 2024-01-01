Move to the rhythm of Guava Groove, a limited edition strain from PLUGPLAY™'s Exotics line, crafted in collaboration with RNBW. This blend offers a refreshing mix of tropical aromas that delivers hybrid effects, making it ideal for keeping the party going strong. So, go HARD this summer with Guava Groove!



OFFICIAL PLUGPLAY™ x RNBW COLLABORATION



The Guava Groove PlugPlay Pod is a dynamic collaboration between Guava Groove and RNBW Insomniac Music Group, blending their innovative approaches to music to deliver a fresh and diverse musical experience. Expect a fusion of genres and styles, from soulful R&B melodies to infectious grooves, all meticulously crafted with top-notch production quality. This collaboration celebrates diversity, creativity, and inclusivity, promising to make a cultural impact while offering a unique sonic journey for listeners to immerse themselves in.



Disclaimer:



A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

